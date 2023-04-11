Miller, power play carry Canucks past Ducks, 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Tuesday night. Elias Pettersson had two assists and crossed the 100-point mark for the season, Brock Boeser and Andrei Kuzmenko had power-play goals, and the Canucks got their third win in four games. Thatcher Demko made 33 saves in what was scheduled to be his final start of the season. Drew Helleson scored his first NHL goal, Mason McTavish had a power-play goal, but the Ducks lost their 12th game in a row. Lukas Dostal made 33 saves.

