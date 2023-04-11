Mountcastle drives in 9 as Orioles outslug Oakland 12-8

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle homered twice and tied a team record with nine RBIs, helping the Baltimore Orioles rally from a four-run deficit to a 12-8 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Mountcastle hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning and added a grand slam in the seventh as the Orioles overcame a difficult home debut for right-hander Grayson Rodriguez. Austin Hays homered and had four hits for Baltimore. The A’s have lost six straight. Rodriguez allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings for the Orioles.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.