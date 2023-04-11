Ohtani turns in another gem as Angels blank Nationals 2-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani turned in another great pitching performance, allowing only one hit in seven innings as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Washington Nationals 2-0. Rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe hit his team-leading fourth home run of the season as the Angels snapped a two-game skid. Ohtani (2-0) set an Angels record with his 10th straight start allowing two or fewer runs. Nolan Ryan had a nine-game streak across the 1972-73 seasons. The Japanese two-way superstar walked four and struck out six. He has allowed only one run in his first three starts.

