Rangers SS Seager exits game with left hamstring tightness

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager exited Tuesday night’s game against Kansas City with left hamstring tightness after running the bases. Seager was running between first and second base after hitting a ball into the left-field corner. He appeared to make the turn around first base cleanly, but pulled up after a few steps and gingerly went to second base. Almost immediately after touching second base, he started going toward the Rangers dugout even before a team got all the way out to check on him. The team said he was still being evaluated.

