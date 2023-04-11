Texas G Morris to transfer; still facing assault charge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reserve guard Arterio Morris has entered the transfer portal. Morris was one of the top recruits in the country when he signed with the Longhorns. He allowed to play this season while awaiting trial on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. Morris struggled to get playing time in an experienced lineup, with Texas advancing to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008. Morris averaged nearly five points and 11 minutes per game and figured to be a key component for the Longhorns next season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.