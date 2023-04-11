Twins place Gallo on injured list with intercostal strain

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joey Gallo has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins after his sore right side didn’t show enough improvement in pregame workouts. The slugging first baseman is dealing with a right intercostal strain that had already sidelined him for three games. The move to the IL is retroactive to April 8. The team announced a corresponding roster move will be made before Wednesday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox. Gallo signed a one-year, $11 million contract with Minnesota in the offseason. He is batting .278 with three home runs and seven RBIs in seven games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.