US regroups for Women’s World Cup with Swanson sidelined

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The United States is facing some uncertainty as it prepares for the approaching Women’s World Cup with forward Mallory Swanson sidelined by a serious knee injury for the foreseeable future. Swanson tore the patella tendon in her left knee during an exhibition match against Ireland, throwing her availability for soccer’s biggest tournament this summer into doubt since there is no official timeline for her return. She was the team’s leading scorer this year with seven goals and a six-game scoring streak, tied for fourth longest in team history.

