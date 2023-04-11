White Sox SS Anderson out 2 to 4 weeks with knee sprain

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will miss two to four weeks with a sprained left knee. Anderson was hurt in a game at Minnesota when he collided with Twins baserunner Matt Wallner. The White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte to take his place. The 29-year-old Anderson is a two-time All-Star. He is batting .298 with five doubles, four RBIs, five stolen bases and nine runs while playing in all 11 games. Sosa entered 2023 ranked by MLB.com as the eighth-best prospect in the White Sox organization.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.