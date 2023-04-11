YouTube TV sets early prices, features for ‘Sunday Ticket’

NEW YORK (AP) — YouTube TV has announced its early-season pricing for its first season carrying “NFL Sunday Ticket.” Current YouTube TV subscribers will range from $249 to $289 while it will be $349 to $389 for non-subscribers who will access it through YouTube Primetime Channels. The NFL reached a seven-year agreement with Google last December to distribute the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on CBS and Fox. The early-season pricing lasts through June 6. Prices will rise $100 after that. The average price of “Sunday Ticket” when it was on DirecTV was $400.

