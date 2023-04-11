Zverev, Dimitrov advance at Monte Carlo Masters

MONACO (AP) — Alexander Zverev has started his clay-court season with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Alexander Bublik to reach the second round at the Monte Carlo Masters. The 13th-seeded German was playing on clay for the first time since a right ankle injury forced him to retire from the French Open semifinals against Rafael Nadal last year. Two-time semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov also advanced by beating American Ben Shelton 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will start his clay-court season against qualifier Ivan Gakhov later Tuesday. Djokovic has not played since early March in Dubai. Stefanos Tsitsipas is aiming for a third consecutive title at the Country Club and takes on Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi.

