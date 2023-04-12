A’s snap 6-game skid with 8-4 victory over Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brent Rooker hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Carlos Pérez homered and had three hits to help the Oakland Athletics snap their six-game losing streak with an 8-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The A’s squandered a 4-2 lead, but they recovered with three runs in the eighth to go back ahead for good. Oakland reliever Chad Smith pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth and was given the win. It was the first of his career. He got the win because Jeurys Familia was deemed to have had a brief, ineffective outing. Familia was in the game when the A’s went ahead for good, but he’d given up the lead in the seventh.

