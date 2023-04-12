Skip to Content
Daichi Kamada set to leave Frankfurt at end of season

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada is set to leave Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of the season when his contract expires at the end of the season. Kamada has been with Frankfurt since 2017 and was part of the team which won the Europa League last season. Frankfurt says it wanted to keep him but he preferred to leave. Kamada has scored 13 goals in 38 games this season for Frankfurt across all competitions and represented Japan at the World Cup last year.

