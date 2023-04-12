Finger surgery puts Brown’s bid for Buckeyes’ QB job on hold

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One of the two quarterbacks in line for the Ohio State starter’s job had surgery and is out for the rest of the spring. Devin Brown is competing with Kyle McCord to succeed C.J. Stroud. Brown had surgery on a finger on his right hand. Coach Ryan Day said McCord and Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia would be the top two quarterbacks in the spring game Saturday. McCord has more experience than Brown and was Stroud’s top backup last year. Brown redshirted last season and did not appear in a game.

