By
Published 9:38 PM

Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder past Pelicans in play-in

By BRETT MARTEL
AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander highlighted his 32-point night with a go-ahead baseline jumper and four clutch free throws in the final 29 seconds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 123-118 to remain alive in the Western Conference play-in tourament. Josh Giddey had 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for Oklahoma City, the only Western Conference team to advance to the postseason with a losing record. Brandon Ingram scored 20 of his 30 points in the second half. The loss eliminated the ninth-seeded Pelicans while 10th seed Oklahoma City advanced to play at Minnesota on Friday night for the right to enter the NBA playoffs as an eighth seed.

