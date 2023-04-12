Griffin Canning returns to mound, Angels beat Nationals 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Griffin Canning pitched five innings of five-hit ball in his first big league appearance in 22 months for the Angels, and rookie Logan O’Hoppe drove in the tiebreaking run in Los Angeles’ 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. Brett Phillips scored an early run, drove in another with a bases-loaded walk and stole a probable homer from Keibert Ruiz in center field during his first start for the Angels. Ruiz and Jeimer Candelario had two hits apiece for the Nationals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.