Published 3:42 PM

Griffin Canning returns to mound, Angels beat Nationals 3-2

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Griffin Canning pitched five innings of five-hit ball in his first big league appearance in 22 months for the Angels, and rookie Logan O’Hoppe drove in the tiebreaking run in Los Angeles’ 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. Brett Phillips scored an early run, drove in another with a bases-loaded walk and stole a probable homer from Keibert Ruiz in center field during his first start for the Angels. Ruiz and Jeimer Candelario had two hits apiece for the Nationals.

