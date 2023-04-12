Gurriel hits 3-run homer, D-backs take series from Brewers

PHOENIX (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a three-run homer for his first long ball with the Diamondbacks, rookie Drey Jameson threw four scoreless innings and Arizona beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 on Wednesday. The Diamondbacks took two of three in the series and have won five of their past six games overall. The Brewers dropped their first series this year. Arizona jumped to a 5-0 lead through four innings thanks to Gurriel’s third-inning blast and some shoddy Brewers defense, which had three errors. Gurriel and catcher Gabriel Moreno came to the D-backs in an offseason trade that sent Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays.

