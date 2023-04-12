Skip to Content
Happ, Cubs agree to $61 million, 3-year contract for 2024-26

By MARK GONZALES
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star outfielder Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a $61 million, three-year contract covering 2024-26. Happ agreed in January to a $10.85 million, one-year contract. His new deal calls for a $3 million signing bonus payable June 1 and salaries of $20 million in both 2025 and 2026, and $18 million in 2027. He gets a full no-trade provision and a hotel suite on road trips. The 28-year-old would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series. Happ entered Wednesday’s game against Seattle batting .314 with one home run and six RBIs.

