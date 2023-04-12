Hartman suspended for Wild’s final regular-season game

Ryan Hartman of the Minnesota Wild has been suspended one game for interfering with Nikolaj Ehlers of the Winnipeg Jets. Hartman will miss the Wild’s regular-season finale against Nashville on Thursday. But he avoided supplemental discipline that could have caused him to miss the start of the first round of the playoffs. Hartman hit Ehlers when the Jets forward didn’t have the puck on a play midway through the third period of the teams’ game Tuesday in St. Paul. Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness didn’t have an update on Ehlers afterward. The Jets clinched a playoff spot by beating the Wild.

