Injured Mets closer Díaz hopes to return this season
By JERRY BEACH
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets closer Edwin Díaz hopes to return this season from a torn right patella tendon. Díaz says “We are working hard to see if I can come back as soon as possible.” The remarks were his first in public since he was hurt March 15 while celebrating Puerto Rico’s 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. The usual timeline for a return from a torn patella tendon is eight months, though Mets general manager Billy Eppler said some players have returned in six. The regular season is scheduled to end Oct. 1.