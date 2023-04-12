Instead of a triple, Tuchel’s Bayern facing UCL exit

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Thomas Tuchel was focusing on the chance to win three trophies when he was hired as Bayern Munich coach less than three weeks ago. Now Bayern is out of the German Cup and will need a famous comeback to salvage its Champions League campaign after losing 3-0 to Manchester City on Tuesday. Retaining the Bundesliga title should prove easier. Tuchel is adamant that score against City didn’t reflect the chances that Bayern had in the game but admits it will be a “huge task” to compete with City in the second leg next week.

