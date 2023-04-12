Iowa St rewards Otzelberger with extension through 2028-29

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has received a two-year contract extension that keeps him with the Cyclones through the 2028-29 season. Otzelberger has led the team to the NCAA Tournament each of his first two seasons and signed the highest-rated recruiting class in program history. When Otzelberger was hired away from UNLV, he agreed to a lower salary to help the athletic department manage buyout costs of the previous staff. Otzelberger’s annual salary will increase to $2.5 million on July 1, $3 million in 2024 and $3.5 million in 2025. He will received $100,000 increases each of the following years.

