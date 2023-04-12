Jake Paul, Nate Diaz announce August boxing match

YouTube star Jake Paul will take on UFC veteran Nick Diaz in an eight-round, 185-pound boxing match Aug. 5 in Dallas. Paul tweeted that day will a “funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him back to” UFC President Dana White. That Twitter post was the latest in a back-and-forth exchange that led up to the announcement. Their team members also got into an altercation during an October event promoting Paul’s fight against former UFC champion Anderson Silva. After Paul beat Silva by unanimous decision, he said he wanted to fight Diaz.

