Witt shines at home, Royals rout Rangers 10-1 to avoid sweep

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — MJ Melendez drove in three runs to back another strong outing from Brad Keller, and the Kansas City Royals avoided a three-game sweep with a 10-1 rout of the Texas Rangers. The Rangers had their second three-game winning streak of the season stopped on the day they learned star shortstop Corey Seager would miss at least four weeks with a hamstring strain. Vinnie Pasquantino homered, and Bobby Witt Jr. had an RBI triple among three hits against his hometown team. The Royals ended a three-game losing streak with season highs in runs and hits.

