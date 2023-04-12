Man United’s Marcus Rashford out ‘a few games’ with injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of the first leg of Manchester United’s Europa League quarterfinal against Sevilla with a muscle injury. The England international has scored a career-best 28 goals this season. United say he will be sidelined for a “few games.” His injury places doubts over his availability for the FA Cup semifinal against Brighton on April 23. Rashford was hurt late on in United’s 2-0 win against Everton. Rashford’s absence means Erik ten Hag will be without his leading scorer for the upcoming games. United plays Sevilla at Old Trafford on Thursday. Sevilla has won the Europa League six times between 2006 and 2020.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.