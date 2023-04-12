Muncy hits 2 more homers, powers Dodgers past Giants 10-5
By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer
SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — Max Muncy hit a three-run homer and a solo shot to finish a three-game set against San Francisco with four homers and 11 RBIs, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Giants 10-5 for a series win. Los Angeles rallied in the fifth on four straight walks against Taylor Rogers, with Freddie Freeman drawing a bases-loaded free pass to bring home Trayce Thompson for the go-ahead run. Clayton Kershaw allowed two earned runs over six innings, hanging tough until the Dodgers started slugging.