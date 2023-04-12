Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:45 PM

NFL prospect Michael Jefferson involved in fatal crash

KTVZ

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — NFL prospect and former Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson has been involved in a fatal car accident in Mobile County. Jefferson’s agent tells ESPN that the player suffered injuries in the accident Sunday evening that required multiple operations. Fifty-five-year-old Charles A. Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Jefferson, a 23-year-old from Mobile. Jefferson played the last two seasons at Louisiana after transferring from Alabama State. He finished with his best season, catching 51 passes for 810 yards and seven touchdowns.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content