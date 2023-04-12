Pelicans rule out Nance for play-in game vs. Thunder

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans reserve forward Larry Nance Jr. has been scratched from the lineup for New Orleans’ Western Conference play-in game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nance hurt his ankle during New Orleans loss at Minnesota on Sunday in its regular season finale. Nance has started just once this season but has been among the Pelicans’ most prominent front-court reserves during the 65 games in which he’s played, averaging 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per game. His absence raises the likelihood that New Orleans will give more playing time to fourth-year pro Jaxson Hayes and Spanish veteran Willy Hernangomez.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.