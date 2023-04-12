PGA Tour has 7 tournaments in the fall to secure full cards

The PGA Tour is offering seven tournaments in the fall with just over $56 million in prize money. Also at stake is a chance for some players to keep their full PGA Tour cards or qualify for two of the $20 million events next year. Missing from the fall schedule is Houston. That tournament is moving to the spring. Also missing is the CJ Cup in South Korea. That’s been played in Las Vegas and South Carolina the last three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It could take over as sponsor of the Byron Nelson. AT&T is ending its title sponsorship of the longtime Dallas-area event.

