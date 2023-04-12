Pro Bowl DL Simmons thanks Titans owner for her trust

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons says he thanked controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk for trusting him back in 2019 once he and the Tennessee Titans agreed to a massive contract extension. The Titans took plenty of heat for drafting him at No. 19 overall because of an old arrest and video showing Simmons punching a woman. Simmons said Strunk answered back that he promised he would never let her down and he hasn’t. Simmons signed his new deal Wednesday. He said trust from a female owner in the NFL meant so much to him considering the adversity he faced in his journey.

