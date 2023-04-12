Rangers SS Seager out at least 4 weeks with hamstring strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager will miss at least four weeks after being placed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain. Seager got hurt running the bases Tuesday night. General manager Chris Young says the shortstop has a Grade 2 strain. Seager spent nearly a month on the IL with a left hamstring strain during the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rangers activated center fielder Leody Taveras from the injured list. Seager was off to an impressive start in the second year of his $325 million, 10-year contract with the Rangers. He is hitting .359 overall.

