Rosario’s tie-breaking HR in 8th sends Braves past Reds, 5-4
By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Eddie Rosario led off the eighth inning with a tie-breaking home run and the Atlanta Braves beat Cincinnati 5-4 to sweep the three-game series and extend the Reds’ frustrations in close games. Rosario’s first homer of the season landed in the Braves’ bullpen behind the centerfield wall, breaking a 4-4 tie. Buck Farmer gave up the homer as the Reds fell to 0-5 in one-run games, including each of the three losses in Atlanta. Reds right-hander Hunter Greene allowed three runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks in six innings.