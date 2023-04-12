Shout it out: DeRozan’s daughter goes viral in play-in game

TORONTO (AP) — Diar DeRozan wanted to skip a day of school. Her father grudgingly went along with the plan. Turns out, the decision was worth shouting about. The 9-year-old daughter of Chicago guard DeMar DeRozan stole the show at the play-in tournament on Wednesday night. Her shrieks from the stands went viral, and quite possibly played in a role in helping the Bulls defeat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 in an Eastern Conference elimination game.

