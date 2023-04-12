Too perfect? Scores of 10 are everywhere in NCAA gymnastics

Perfection is growing in NCAA gymnastics. There have been 79 perfect 10s awarded during the 2023 season heading into the national championships this weekend. That’s more than triple the average of 10s that were awarded annually during the 2010s. An influx of talent has helped lead to the spike, though some within the sport are fearful the 10 could lose some of its luster if awarded too frequently. Defending NCAA champion Trinity Thomas of Florida has 27 perfect 10s in her career, one short of the record.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.