UCLA’s Tyger Campbell declares for NBA draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA guard Tyger Campbell has declared for the NBA draft, joining teammates Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jaylen Clark, who already made the move. Campbell was a mainstay in Westwood for the past four seasons after missing his freshman year with a knee injury. The senior from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, averaged 13.4 points, 5.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds while playing all 37 games this past season. Campbell led the Pac-12 in assist-turnover ratio (3.2) and also finished third in the nation in that category. He also led the league in free-throw percentage at 85.6.

