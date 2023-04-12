Umpire struck in head by relay throw, leaves game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Second base umpire and crew chief Larry Vanover was struck in the head with a throw on during a frightening moment in the sixth inning of the New York Yankees’ game against the Cleveland Guardians. Vanover was between the mound and second when he was struck with a relay throw by Guardians All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez in the left side of the head. The impact knocked Vanover’s hat off, and he was on the ground for several seconds. Giménez was visibly upset and the crowd at Progressive Field gasped when Vanover was hit. He stood up unaided and was checked by Cleveland’s trainer before being escorted off the field. There was no immediate word on his condition.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.