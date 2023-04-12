Vongtaveelap, Kinhult share LPGA Tour lead at windy Hoakalei

HONOLULU (AP) — Natthakritta Vongtaveelap eagled the par-5 fifth and closed with a chip-in birdie in fading light on the par-3 ninth for a 6-under 66 and a share of the first-round lead Wednesday in the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship. Vongtaveelap had a bogey-free round at windy Hoakalei Country Club to join fellow afternoon starter Frida Kinhult atop the leaderboard. Vongtaveelap is making her second LPGA Tour start. In February, the 20-year-old Thai player won her first two events as pro on the Thai LPGA Tour, then was second behind Lilia Vu in the LPGA Thailand in her debut on the big tour. Kinhult finished with a bogey on No. 9, the 23-year-old Swede’s lone blemish in the difficult conditions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.