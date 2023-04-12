Zadorov has hat trick, Flames beat Sharks 3-1 in finale

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Defenseman Nikita Zadorov had his first career hat trick and the Calgary Flames ended a disappointing season with a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night. Calgary finished fifth in the Pacific at 38-27-17 and 93 points, a year after winning the division with 111. The Flames have missed the playoffs in nine of their last 14 seasons and made the postseason in consecutive years just once in that span. Dustin Wolf made 23 saves for the Flames in his NHL debut. From Gilroy, California, the 21-year-old Wolf was recalled from the Calgary Wranglers, where he leads the American Hockey League with 41 victories. Noah Gregor scored for San Jose and Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 46 shots.

