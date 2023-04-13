Acciari scores late winner, Maple Leafs beat Rangers 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Noel Acciari scored the go-ahead goal late in third period, Joseph Woll made 22 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Thursday night in the season finale for both teams. Acciari nudged the puck past goal Jaroslav Halak with 7:39 left to snap a tie and send the Maple Leafs into the playoffs with a 5-0-1 record in their last six games. Rangers forward Filip Chytil appeared to it with 1.9 seconds left, but officials ruled he kicked the puck into the net. Timothy Liljegren and William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Artemi Panarin and Kaapo Kakko scored for the Rangers.

