Beckham says he has no assurances on Jackson’s status

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens acquired receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a one-year deal worth up to $18 million including $15 million guaranteed. That agreement led to some obvious questions: Was this a sign that Beckham knew Lamar Jackson would be the quarterback in Baltimore this season? Or would the addition of a star wide receiver make it easier for the Ravens to keep their franchise quarterback? Beckham says he can’t make any promises about Jackson’s future. The Ravens used the franchise tag on Jackson, who then announced that he’d requested a trade in early March.

