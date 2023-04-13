Braves’ Arcia headed to IL with microfracture in left wrist

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia is headed to the injured list after tests revealed a microfracture in his left wrist. Arcia suffered the injury in Wednesday night’s 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Arcia was hit on the wrist by a 97 mph fastball from Reds right-hander Hunter Greene in the second inning. The Braves said initial X-rays on the wrist were negative. Candidates to replace Arcia include Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake. Swanson and Shewmake began the season at Triple-A Gwinnett.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.