Browns drop agreement with FirstEnergy, change stadium name

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns and FirstEnergy have reached an agreement to end their stadium naming rights agreement after 10 years. Terms and conditions of the agreement were not disclosed Thursday. The team said the lakefront stadium will return to its previous name: Cleveland Browns Stadium. FirstEnergy’s partnership with the NFL franchise came under scrutiny after the utility company allegedly paid bribes to Oho lawmakers. It’s not yet clear if the Browns will re-open bidding for its stadium name.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.