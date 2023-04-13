Bruins close out regular season, beat Canadiens 5-4

MONTREAL (AP) — David Pastrnak’s goal midway through the third period was the winner and the Boston Bruins closed out their record-setting regular season with a 5-4 comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens. Dmitry Orlov had a goal and an assist. Trent Frederic, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston (65-12-5). Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves. The Bruins closed their Presidents Trophy-winning season by establishing records for wins (65) and points (135) in a single season. Lucas Condotta scored in his NHL debut, and Michael Pezzetta added a goal and an assist for the Canadiens. Nick Suzuki and Justin Barron also scored for Montreal. Sam Montembeault made 16 saves.

