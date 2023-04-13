Cruising in Europe, Real Madrid plays for pride in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid needed to pull off a series of comebacks to win its record-extending 14th European Cup last year. This season it is making it look easy. Madrid took a big step toward reaching the Champions League’s final four on Wednesday when it beat Chelsea 2-0 in the first game of their quarterfinal. That came after it crushed Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate in the round of 16. Madrid will visit London on Tuesday looking to make it to the semifinals for the 11th time in 13 seasons. But first it must play a Spanish league game at Cadiz on Saturday with only pride to play for. Barcelona is 13 points clear of Madrid with 10 rounds remaining.

