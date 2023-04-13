Devils beat Capitals in OT, will face Rangers in 1st round

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luke Hughes scored his first NHL goal to give the New Jersey Devils a 5-4 comeback victory at the Washington Capitals in their regular-season finale. They’ll face the rival New York Rangers in the first round of the playoffs. New Jersey erased a three-goal deficit after Mackenzie Blackwood allowed four on 11 shots and was pulled. The Devils would have needed a win and a loss by Carolina to win the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

