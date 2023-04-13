Feyenoord beats Roma 1-0 in Europa League quarterfinals

Matts Wieffer’s second-half volley helped Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in their Europa League first-leg quarterfinal match. The game was a rematch of last year’s final in the the inaugural edition of the third-tier Europa Conference League, which Roma won 1-0 for coach Jose Mourinho’s fifth European title. Roma forwards Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham both left the game because of injuries. West Ham’s perfect record in the Europa Conference League came to an end with a 1-1 draw at Gent. It had 10 wins in the third-tier competition, including qualifying.

