Final NBA play-in matchups: Bulls at Heat, Thunder at Wolves

MIAMI (AP) — Chicago played at Miami and Oklahoma City was in Minnesota to open this NBA season. On Friday, the matchups are the same, except two teams will see their seasons end. The Bulls are at the Heat for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Thunder plays the Timberwolves for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The winners go on, the losers go home. Chicago and Oklahoma City have already won road games to stay alive.

