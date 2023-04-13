Garland’s hat trick gives Canucks 5-4 OT win over Coyotes

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Conor Garland had his first career hat trick, scoring 1:19 into overtime, and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 Thursday night in the season finale for both teams. Elias Pettersson picked up his 39th goal and J.T. Miller his 32nd for the Canucks, who finished 38-37-7 and were 19-17-5 on the road. Rick Tocchet was 20-12-4 after replacing Bruce Boudreau as Vancouver’s coach. Garland’s first goal and Miller’s tally came on the power play as the Canucks took advantage of both times they had the extra attacker in the first period. Quinn Hughes had three assists for the Canucks, giving him 69 for the season. Liam O’Brien, who had one goal all season, scored twice and Travis Boyd and Nick Schmaltz also scored for the Coyotes.

