Gaudreau scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Penguins 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored a minute into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2, snapping a four-game losing streak and moving ahead of Chicago and Anaheim for the worst record in the NHL. Andrew Peeke and Emil Bemstrom also scored for Columbus. Michael Hutchinson stopped 34 shots. Kris Letang and Jake Guentzel scored for the Penguins, and Sidney Crosby added two assists. Tristan Jarry stopped 31 shots.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.