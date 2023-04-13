Gobert, Wolves get past punch; big man still has back injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rudy Gobert has rejoined the Minnesota Timberwolves after a team-imposed suspension. But his status for the second play-in game is compromised by lingering back trouble. Gobert was dismissed from the arena after throwing a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson in an argument during Minnesota’s final regular-season game. The Wolves kept him home as punishment when they traveled to Los Angeles and lost in overtime to the Lakers. Gobert is aiming to play when the Wolves host Oklahoma City in their last chance to make the playoffs, but there’s no guarantee.

