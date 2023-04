PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) — Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodríguez has been released by Olympiakos a day after the club was knocked out of the Greek Cup. The 31-year-old former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player joined the Greek club last September and scored five goals this season. Olympiakos is in third place in the Greek league and lost to AEK Athens 4-2 on aggregate in the Greek Cup semifinals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.